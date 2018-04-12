Comparing UGI (UGI) & Vectren (VVC)

UGI (NYSE: UGI) and Vectren (NYSE:VVC) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UGI and Vectren’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UGI $6.12 billion 1.26 $436.60 million $2.29 19.52 Vectren $2.66 billion 2.00 $216.00 million $2.60 24.63

UGI has higher revenue and earnings than Vectren. UGI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vectren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for UGI and Vectren, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UGI 1 2 1 0 2.00 Vectren 0 3 1 0 2.25

UGI currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.15%. Vectren has a consensus price target of $64.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.03%. Given UGI’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe UGI is more favorable than Vectren.

Volatility & Risk

UGI has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vectren has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UGI and Vectren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UGI 8.71% 10.88% 3.65% Vectren 8.13% 11.91% 3.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.2% of UGI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Vectren shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of UGI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vectren shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

UGI pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Vectren pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. UGI pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vectren pays out 69.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UGI has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years and Vectren has increased its dividend for 58 consecutive years. Vectren is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems. The company also distributes liquid petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, resale, and automobile fuel customers for heating, cooking, motor fuel, leisure, construction work, manufacturing, crop drying, power generation, aerosol propellant, and irrigation activities; and provides logistic, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 14,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at approximately 37,000 locations. Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 635,000 customers in the portions of 44 eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of 12,300 miles of gas mains; and supplies electricity to approximately 62,000 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,200 miles of lines and 13 substations. Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include coal-fired, landfill gas-fueled, solar-powered, and natural gas-fueled facilities; a natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility; propane storage and propane-air mixing stations; and rail transshipment terminals. It also manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities; and offers heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, mechanical, and electrical contracting services. UGI Corporation was founded in 1882 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About Vectren

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts. Its electric transmission system consists of approximately 1,028 circuit miles of 345, 138, and 69 kilovolt lines, and 34 substations; and distribution system comprises 4,543 circuit miles of lower voltage overhead lines and 462 trench miles of conduit containing 2,405 circuit miles of underground distribution cable, as well as 85 distribution substations and 54,919 distribution transformers. The company also provides underground pipeline construction and repair services; and energy performance contracting and sustainable infrastructure, such as renewables, distributed generation, and combined heat and power projects, as well as invests in energy-related opportunities and services. It serves various industries comprising automotive assembly, parts, and accessories; feed, flour, and grain processing; metal castings and plastic products; gypsum products; electrical equipment, metal specialties, and glass and steel finishing; pharmaceutical and nutritional products; gasoline and oil products; ethanol; and coal mining. The company supplies natural gas services to approximately 1,022,000 customers in Indiana and Ohio; and electric services to approximately 145,200 customers in Indiana. Vectren Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

