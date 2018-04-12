Contrasting Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) & Its Competitors

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ: YIN) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Yintech Investment to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yintech Investment and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yintech Investment $362.46 million $71.13 million 8.74 Yintech Investment Competitors $5.11 billion $882.58 million 21.44

Yintech Investment’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Yintech Investment. Yintech Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Yintech Investment has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yintech Investment’s competitors have a beta of 0.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Yintech Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Yintech Investment pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 43.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Yintech Investment is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Yintech Investment and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yintech Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yintech Investment Competitors 124 665 694 29 2.42

Yintech Investment currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.99%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 4.67%. Given Yintech Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yintech Investment is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Yintech Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yintech Investment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yintech Investment 19.38% 14.84% 12.85% Yintech Investment Competitors 25.22% 27.82% 11.16%

Summary

Yintech Investment competitors beat Yintech Investment on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China. It provides services, including account opening, investor education, market information, research, live discussion boards, and real-time customer support. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

