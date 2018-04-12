Std Life Aberdeen (SLFPY) and Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Std Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS: SLFPY) is one of 323 publicly-traded companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Std Life Aberdeen to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Std Life Aberdeen and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Std Life Aberdeen $2.36 billion $498.75 million 13.61 Std Life Aberdeen Competitors $12.89 billion $1.07 billion 18.63

Std Life Aberdeen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Std Life Aberdeen. Std Life Aberdeen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Std Life Aberdeen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Std Life Aberdeen N/A N/A N/A Std Life Aberdeen Competitors 9.76% 11.19% 4.88%

Volatility and Risk

Std Life Aberdeen has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Std Life Aberdeen’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Std Life Aberdeen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Std Life Aberdeen pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Std Life Aberdeen pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 33.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Std Life Aberdeen and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Std Life Aberdeen 0 0 0 0 N/A Std Life Aberdeen Competitors 720 2182 1826 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 0.86%. Given Std Life Aberdeen’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Std Life Aberdeen has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Std Life Aberdeen rivals beat Std Life Aberdeen on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Std Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Standard Life plc and changed its name to Standard Life Aberdeen plc in August 2017. Standard Life Aberdeen plc was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

