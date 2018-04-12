Comparing StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) and Swatch Group (SWGAY)

StoneMor Partners (NYSE: STON) and Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StoneMor Partners and Swatch Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneMor Partners $326.23 million 0.70 -$32.49 million N/A N/A Swatch Group $7.67 billion 1.83 $582.78 million N/A N/A

Swatch Group has higher revenue and earnings than StoneMor Partners.

Profitability

This table compares StoneMor Partners and Swatch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneMor Partners -10.42% -22.16% -1.98% Swatch Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for StoneMor Partners and Swatch Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneMor Partners 0 3 0 0 2.00 Swatch Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

StoneMor Partners currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.70%. Given StoneMor Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe StoneMor Partners is more favorable than Swatch Group.

Volatility and Risk

StoneMor Partners has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swatch Group has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.6% of StoneMor Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swatch Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of StoneMor Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

StoneMor Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Swatch Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Summary

Swatch Group beats StoneMor Partners on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneMor Partners Company Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as other service items. It also provides receptacles for cremated remains that include urns, and the inurnment of cremated remains in niches or scattering gardens; and funeral home services, such as family consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, and the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and prayer services. As of September 15, 2017, the company owned and operated 316 cemeteries in 27 states and Puerto Rico; and 98 funeral homes in 18 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor GP LLC serves as the general partner of StoneMor Partners L.P. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG manufactures and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company's Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. Its Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components and systems, as well as sports timing activities. The company is also involved in the provision of assembly, research and development, administration, watch case polishing, logistics and distribution, and customer services; and hard material products, microelectronics, watch cases and crowns, miniature low-frequency quartz crystals, thin wires, miniature batteries, watch glasses, watch dials and bracelets, watch hands, sports timing technology and equipment, precision parts, and assembly electronic components. In addition, it engages in retail, communication, real estate, real estate project and property management, reinsurance, and finance businesses. The Swatch Group AG offers its watch and jewelry products primarily under the Breguet, Harry Winston, Blancpain, Glashütte Original, Jaquet Droz, Léon Hatot, Omega, Longines, Rado, Union Glashütte, Tissot, Calvin Klein, Balmain, Certina, Mido, Hamilton, Swatch, and Flik Flak brands. The company markets its products through a distribution network; network of Tourbillon and Hour Passion multibrand watch and jewelry boutiques and monobrand stores; and online stores. The Swatch Group AG is headquartered in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.