Green Plains (GPRE) vs. Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Financial Contrast

Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) and Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Valvoline has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Green Plains has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valvoline and Green Plains’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valvoline 10.37% -148.14% 14.25% Green Plains 1.70% -3.33% -1.31%

Dividends

Valvoline pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Green Plains pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Valvoline pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Green Plains pays out -55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Green Plains is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Valvoline and Green Plains, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valvoline 1 4 2 0 2.14 Green Plains 0 0 5 0 3.00

Valvoline currently has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.88%. Green Plains has a consensus price target of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 59.76%. Given Green Plains’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Plains is more favorable than Valvoline.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Valvoline shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valvoline shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Green Plains shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valvoline and Green Plains’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valvoline $2.08 billion 2.13 $304.00 million $1.39 15.94 Green Plains $3.60 billion 0.19 $61.06 million ($0.86) -19.07

Valvoline has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Green Plains. Green Plains is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valvoline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Green Plains beats Valvoline on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc. manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles. It also provides windshield wiper blades, light bulbs, serpentine belts, and drain plugs. Valvoline Inc. sells its products through approximately 1,100 Valvoline branded franchised and company-owned stores. The company also serves car dealers, general repair shops, and third-party quick lube locations. It has operations in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and other countries. Valvoline Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in the grain procurement, handling, and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as crude oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Ingredients segment purchases and sells feeder cattle to meat processors; and produces and sells white distilled vinegar and various specialty vinegar, such as balsamic, red wine, white wine, cider, and other varietals primarily to the food industry participants, including branded food companies, private label food manufacturers, and companies serving the foodservice channel, as well as for retail and industrial uses. This segment also produces, trades in, and sells corn and soybean oil. The Partnership segment offers fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned 39 ethanol storage facilities; 8 fuel terminal facilities; and approximately a fleet of 3,500 leased railcars. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.