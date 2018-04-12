Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stake in Bank of America (BAC)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Bank of America by 4,013.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $305,979.03, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.13 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/financial-counselors-inc-has-2-91-million-stake-in-bank-of-america-bac.html.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.