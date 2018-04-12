Financial Review: MediWound (MDWD) vs. Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX)

MediWound (NASDAQ: MDWD) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MediWound and Foamix Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $2.50 million 58.97 -$22.14 million ($0.62) -8.79 Foamix Pharmaceuticals $3.67 million 53.20 -$65.71 million ($1.76) -2.95

MediWound has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Foamix Pharmaceuticals. MediWound is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Foamix Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MediWound and Foamix Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 0 0 6 0 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

MediWound currently has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 80.43%. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 85.90%. Given Foamix Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Foamix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than MediWound.

Volatility and Risk

MediWound has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MediWound and Foamix Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -887.38% -234.12% -38.22% Foamix Pharmaceuticals -1,791.09% -70.93% -64.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of MediWound shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MediWound beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of foam-based formulations, using its technology, which includes its foam platforms. It is focused on developing and commercializing its minocycline foam for the treatment of acne, rosacea and other skin conditions. Its product candidates include FMX101, FMX102, FMX103 and FDX104. Its lead product candidate, FMX101, is a topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne. FMX102 is a formulation of its minocycline foam being developed for the treatment of impetigo. FMX103 is a topical foam formulation of minocycline for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Papulopustular rosacea. FDX104 is a topical foam formulation of the antibiotic doxycycline for the treatment of severe acne-like rashes induced by chemotherapy. It has conducted one Phase II clinical trial for each of FMX101, FMX102, FMX103 and FDX104.

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.