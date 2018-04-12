Walmart (NYSE:WMT) vs. Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Head-To-Head Review

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Walmart shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.4% of Walmart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walmart has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Walmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin’ Brands 2.38% 133.73% 5.41% Walmart 1.97% 16.85% 6.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Walmart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin’ Brands $4.21 billion 0.53 $100.24 million $1.36 17.59 Walmart $500.34 billion 0.51 $9.86 billion $4.42 19.44

Walmart has higher revenue and earnings than Bloomin’ Brands. Bloomin’ Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bloomin’ Brands and Walmart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin’ Brands 2 7 3 0 2.08 Walmart 0 17 13 0 2.43

Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus target price of $22.78, indicating a potential downside of 4.78%. Walmart has a consensus target price of $101.12, indicating a potential upside of 17.70%. Given Walmart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Walmart is more favorable than Bloomin’ Brands.

Dividends

Bloomin’ Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Walmart pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bloomin’ Brands pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Walmart pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Walmart has raised its dividend for 43 consecutive years. Walmart is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Walmart beats Bloomin’ Brands on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 1,075 restaurants and franchised 165 restaurants. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc., formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes the Company’s mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart brands, as well as digital retail. The Walmart International segment consists of the Company’s operations outside of the United States, including various retail Websites. The Sam’s Club segment includes the warehouse membership clubs in the United States, as well as samsclub.com. The Company operates approximately 11,600 stores under 59 banners in 28 countries and e-commerce Websites in 11 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.