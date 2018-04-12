Financial Survey: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) versus Daimler (DDAIF)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) and Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Daimler shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Daimler, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 0 7 6 0 2.46 Daimler 1 1 4 0 2.50

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential downside of 17.65%. Given Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is more favorable than Daimler.

Profitability

This table compares Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Daimler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 3.17% 18.81% 3.91% Daimler 6.40% 17.59% 4.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Daimler’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiat Chrysler Automobiles $125.31 billion 0.36 $3.95 billion $2.72 8.57 Daimler $185.63 billion 0.46 $11.89 billion $11.12 7.25

Daimler has higher revenue and earnings than Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Daimler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daimler has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daimler beats Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand. The company also produces and sells lighting components, body control units, suspensions, shock absorbers, electronic systems, exhaust systems, powertrain components, engine control units, plastic molding components, and after-market products under the Magneti Marelli brand name. In addition, it offers cast iron components for engines, gearboxes, transmissions and suspension systems, aluminum cylinder heads, and engine blocks under the Teksid brand; and designs and produces industrial automation systems and related products for the automotive industry under the Comau brand name. Further, the company provides retail and dealer financings, and leasing and rental services; and factoring services. The company sells its products directly, or through distributors and dealers in approximately 140 countries. The company was formerly known as Fiat S.p.A. and changed its name to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. in October 2014. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand. The Daimler Trucks segment distributes its trucks under the Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, and BharatBenz brands; and buses under the Thomas Built Buses and FUSO brands. The Mercedes-Benz Vans segment primarily sells vans under the MercedesBenz and Freightliner brands. The Daimler Buses segment sells completely built-up buses under the MercedesBenz and Setra brands, as well as produces and sells bus chassis. The Daimler Financial Services segment offers tailored financing and leasing packages for end-customers and dealers; and automotive insurance brokerage, banking, and fleet management services, as well as mobility services primarily under the moovel, mytaxi, and car2go brands. The company also sells vehicle related spare parts and accessories. Daimler AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

