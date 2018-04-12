Financial Survey: Hanger (HNGR) vs. BioTelemetry (BEAT)

Hanger (OTCMKTS: HNGR) and BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hanger and BioTelemetry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanger N/A N/A N/A BioTelemetry -5.56% 14.54% 8.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Hanger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of BioTelemetry shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Hanger shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of BioTelemetry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hanger and BioTelemetry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanger 0 1 0 0 2.00 BioTelemetry 1 0 6 0 2.71

Hanger presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.49%. BioTelemetry has a consensus target price of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.96%. Given BioTelemetry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioTelemetry is more favorable than Hanger.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hanger and BioTelemetry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanger $1.04 billion 0.58 -$106.47 million $0.39 42.95 BioTelemetry $286.78 million 3.83 -$15.95 million $0.97 34.64

BioTelemetry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hanger. BioTelemetry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Hanger has a beta of 4.17, indicating that its share price is 317% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioTelemetry has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioTelemetry beats Hanger on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc. provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care services; and distributes O&P devices, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and provides payor network contracting services to other O&P providers. The Products & Services segment procures and distributes O&P parts, componentry, and devices to independent O&P providers; and develops specialized rehabilitation technologies and provides evidence-based clinical programs for post-acute rehabilitation to patients at approximately 4,000 skilled nursing and post-acute providers. This segment also manufactures and sells therapeutic footwear for diabetic patients in the podiatric market. As of January 19, 2018, the company owned and operated approximately 800 patient care clinics in the United States. The company was formerly known as Hanger Orthopedic Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hanger, Inc. in June 2012. Hanger, Inc. was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc., a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. This segment offers mobile cardiac telemetry service; and event monitoring services to prescribe wireless event, digital loop event, memory loop event, and non-loop event monitors. It also provides Holter and extended-wear Holter monitors, and pacemaker and international normalized ratio monitoring services to cardiologists and electrophysiologists, neurologists, and primary care physicians. The Research segment offers laboratory services, including cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug, medical treatment, and device trials to pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. This segment's centralized services comprise ECG, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, protocol development, expert reporting, and statistical analysis. It also provides support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The Technology segment focuses on the manufacture, engineering, and development of non-invasive cardiac monitors for healthcare companies, clinics, and hospitals worldwide. This segment offers various devices that include event monitors, digital Holter monitors, and mobile cardiac telemetry monitors, as well as a wireless BGM system. BioTelemetry, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

