Finisar (FNSR) PT Set at $15.00 by Goldman Sachs

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) has been given a $15.00 target price by Goldman Sachs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target suggests a potential downside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 price target on shares of Finisar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Finisar in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Finisar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Finisar in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FNSR opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,812.18, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. Finisar has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.15 million. Finisar had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Finisar will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Finisar news, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $541,949.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,209 shares of company stock worth $1,162,329. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Finisar by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,832,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,146,000 after acquiring an additional 471,882 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Finisar by 1,459.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,152,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,327 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Finisar by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,248,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,758,000 after acquiring an additional 419,120 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in Finisar by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 2,163,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,035,000 after acquiring an additional 368,382 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Finisar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,515,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks.

