Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) Share Price

News articles about Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Finish Line earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.5222022044263 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

FINL stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. Finish Line has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $544.40, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Finish Line had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $561.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Finish Line will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Finish Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Finish Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FINL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Finish Line in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $9.00 target price on Finish Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.53.

Finish Line Company Profile

The Finish Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in the United States. The company offers athletic shoes, as well as an assortment of apparel and accessories of Nike, Brand Jordan, adidas, Under Armour, Puma, and other brands.

