Finish Line (FINL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday, March 26th. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We are updating our model following the company’s full release of FQ4 results. Recall, FINL announced earlier this week that it is being acquired by JD Sports Fashion for $13.50/share in cash (full note here) while also pre-announcing Q4 results. Given our expectations for this deal to be consummated with no competing bid likely to emerge, we maintain our HOLD rating and $13.50 target.””

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FINL. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Finish Line in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS raised Finish Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Finish Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.53.

Shares of NASDAQ FINL opened at $13.56 on Monday. Finish Line has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $544.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $561.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.43 million. Finish Line had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. equities analysts predict that Finish Line will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FINL. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Finish Line by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,760,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,633,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Finish Line during the fourth quarter worth about $4,108,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Finish Line during the fourth quarter worth about $3,223,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Finish Line by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 356,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 198,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Finish Line by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 189,916 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/finish-line-finl-given-a-14-00-price-target-by-canaccord-genuity-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Finish Line

The Finish Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in the United States. The company offers athletic shoes, as well as an assortment of apparel and accessories of Nike, Brand Jordan, adidas, Under Armour, Puma, and other brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Finish Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finish Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.