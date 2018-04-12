Finish Line (FINL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) was downgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, March 26th.

FINL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Finish Line in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS raised Finish Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen raised Finish Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.53.

NASDAQ:FINL opened at $13.56 on Monday. Finish Line has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.40, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Finish Line had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $561.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Finish Line will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FINL. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Finish Line by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,760,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,633,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Finish Line during the fourth quarter worth about $4,108,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finish Line during the fourth quarter worth about $3,223,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Finish Line by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 356,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 198,064 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Finish Line by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 189,916 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Finish Line

The Finish Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in the United States. The company offers athletic shoes, as well as an assortment of apparel and accessories of Nike, Brand Jordan, adidas, Under Armour, Puma, and other brands.

