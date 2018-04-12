First Bancorp (FBP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE:FBP traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. 438,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,773. The company has a market capitalization of $1,377.69, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in First Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 652,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in First Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 172,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in First Bancorp by 10.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/first-bancorp-fbp-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated.html.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.