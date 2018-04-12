First Bitcoin Capital Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:BITCF)

First Bitcoin Capital (CURRENCY:BITCF) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. One First Bitcoin Capital token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001731 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, First Bitcoin Capital has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. First Bitcoin Capital has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,076.00 worth of First Bitcoin Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003005 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00829276 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012687 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00040999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00165400 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00062720 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

First Bitcoin Capital Profile

First Bitcoin Capital’s total supply is 3,415,923 tokens. The official website for First Bitcoin Capital is bitcoincapitalcorp.com.

First Bitcoin Capital Token Trading

First Bitcoin Capital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase First Bitcoin Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Bitcoin Capital must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Bitcoin Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bitcoin Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bitcoin Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.