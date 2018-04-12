First Cash Financial Services (FCFS) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $85.00

First Cash Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) hit a new 52-week high and low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.00 and last traded at $84.90, with a volume of 90040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.05.

FCFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Cash Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on First Cash Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Cash Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Cash Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3,871.03, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

First Cash Financial Services (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $480.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.32 million. First Cash Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.08%. First Cash Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. analysts expect that First Cash Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Cash Financial Services news, insider Thomas Brent Stuart purchased 1,080 shares of First Cash Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.64 per share, with a total value of $79,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 17,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $1,410,903.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,340.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,928. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in First Cash Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $1,736,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in First Cash Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Cash Financial Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Cash Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Cash Financial Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Cash Financial Services Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

