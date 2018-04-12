Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Trimmed by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its holdings in shares of Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Hospital Co. of America were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Hospital Co. of America by 7.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 423,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hospital Co. of America by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hospital Co. of America by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hospital Co. of America by 17.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,267,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after acquiring an additional 188,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hospital Co. of America by 22.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hospital Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Hospital Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $104.00 target price on shares of Hospital Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray cut shares of Hospital Co. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.95.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 58,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $5,526,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 28,650 shares of Hospital Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.07 per share, with a total value of $2,895,655.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 389,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,402,644.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,918 shares of company stock valued at $48,186,093 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,228. Hospital Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $106.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $33,916.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.47.

Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.25. Hospital Co. of America had a negative return on equity of 49.49% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Hospital Co. of America’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Hospital Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Hospital Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Hospital Co. of America Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

