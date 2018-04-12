First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its stake in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $441,942.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,531.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total value of $687,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,218,499. 15.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.22. 1,177,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $44,018.09, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.09. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $168.44 and a 52-week high of $231.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Vetr upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $238.15 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.77.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

