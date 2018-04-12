First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Buys Shares of 1,802 Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 587,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76,673 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 23,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $369,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.65.

NYSE:APD traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,191. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12-month low of $134.17 and a 12-month high of $175.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $35,728.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.73%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

