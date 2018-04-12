First Community Bancshares (FCBC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Community Bancshares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 44.7729553982491 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.56, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.59.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.68 million for the quarter. First Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of First Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th.

In other news, President Gary R. Mills purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David D. Brown sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $28,477.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,358.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,400 shares of company stock worth $40,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides commercial banking products and services through its subsidiary First Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as First Community Bank in Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina and People’s Community Bank, a Division of First Community Bank, in Tennessee.

