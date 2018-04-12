First Horizon National (FHN) Receives News Impact Score of 0.21

Media headlines about First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Horizon National earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6700446814711 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. UBS began coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Vining Sparks raised First Horizon National to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $19.03. 1,046,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Horizon National has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6,157.54, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that First Horizon National will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon National announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other First Horizon National news, insider Michael E. Kisber sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John M. Daniel sold 22,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $443,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,096 shares of company stock worth $5,156,207 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

