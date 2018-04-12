First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AG. National Bank Financial downgraded First Majestic Silver from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First Majestic Silver from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Majestic Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,032.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 19th that permits the company to repurchase 8,290,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 513.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,109,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,678 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 379,074 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 177,300 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,184,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 131,983 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 530.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 120,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 101,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 177,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 86,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

