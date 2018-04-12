First Merchants Co. (FRME) Shares Sold by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of First Merchants worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in First Merchants by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Merchants by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after buying an additional 223,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Merchants by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 944,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after buying an additional 164,389 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Stewart sold 2,219 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $94,529.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,075.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 63 shares of company stock worth $2,661 in the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRME. BidaskClub raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, January 25th. FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market-perform” rating on shares of First Merchants in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of First Merchants in a report on Sunday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $41.65 on Thursday. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $2,069.34, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $97.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

