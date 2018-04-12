First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) Given $42.33 Average Price Target by Brokerages

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ rating score has improved by 35.6% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $42.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.65 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Mid-Illinois Bancshares an industry rank of 167 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,645. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $463.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.08.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $30.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 20.54%. research analysts anticipate that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

