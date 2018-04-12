First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 221,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,899,000 after purchasing an additional 58,551 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,495.87, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $154.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.84 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 14.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.59%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, insider Mark G. Sander sold 42,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,105,184.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,183.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Omeara sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $657,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,382 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,662. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/first-midwest-bancorp-inc-fmbi-position-lowered-by-verition-fund-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.