First of Long Island (FLIC) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 46.4137973411659 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of First of Long Island in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $33.00 price target on First of Long Island and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ FLIC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,722. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.26, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.71.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.66 million. equities research analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other First of Long Island news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $82,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,896.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $62,384.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $585,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,036 shares of company stock worth $253,608 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, The First National Bank of Long Island (the Bank). Its services include account reconciliation services, bank by mail, personal money orders, bill payment, remote deposit, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, collection services securities transactions, controlled disbursement accounts, signature guarantee services, drive-through banking, merchant credit card services, and investment management and trust services.

