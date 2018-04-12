First Quadrant L P CA Has $15.54 Million Holdings in The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,409 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $15,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 211,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,142,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,401. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $207.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $202,592.78, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $20,894,533.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,734,117.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 37,680 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total value of $7,018,276.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,273.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 target price on The Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.60 target price (down previously from $219.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Quadrant L P CA Has $15.54 Million Holdings in The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/first-quadrant-l-p-ca-has-15-54-million-position-in-home-depot-inc-hd-updated-updated-updated.html.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.