First Quantum Minerals (FM) Price Target Lowered to C$17.50 at JPMorgan Chase

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.89.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$17.85 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.69 and a 12 month high of C$22.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.19. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

