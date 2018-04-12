First Republic Bank (FRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 5th. They currently have a $94.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.57.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,297.47, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $84.56 and a 52-week high of $105.52.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.05). First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 255,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,723,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 54,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, Inc engages in the provision of private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services through its subsidiaries. Its services includes checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, automated teller machine (ATM) card and ATM/debit card, student loan refinancing, residential and personal lending, foreign exchange, business lending by industry, general business loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business lines of credit, corporate online, treasury services, endowment management, and financial planning.

