First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stake Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,877 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3,865.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $160,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,144.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $84.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.52.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $699.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.48 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 26.02%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. UBS started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Republic Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays upgraded First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.57.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, Inc engages in the provision of private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services through its subsidiaries. Its services includes checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, automated teller machine (ATM) card and ATM/debit card, student loan refinancing, residential and personal lending, foreign exchange, business lending by industry, general business loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business lines of credit, corporate online, treasury services, endowment management, and financial planning.

