Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $17.91 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,202 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 329,944 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.25% of First Solar worth $17,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. Jafra Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,350,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.23. The company had a trading volume of 599,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,075. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $76.61. The company has a market cap of $7,415.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.96.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, EVP Paul J. Kaleta sold 1,605 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $112,510.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 20,574 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $1,314,678.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,033 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Miller Tabak lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase set a $69.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Vetr upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.52 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.53.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures.

