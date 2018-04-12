First Trust/Aberdeen Global Op (FAM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Op (NYSE:FAM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of FAM stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Op has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $12.15.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Op

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks capital appreciation. The Fund pursues these objectives by investing its Managed Assets in the world bond markets through a diversified portfolio of investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

