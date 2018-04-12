First Trust Advisors LP Has $842,000 Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,221 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Griffon worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $45,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,448.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Griffon stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $880.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.33. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Griffon had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $437.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Griffon in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. Its Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains.

