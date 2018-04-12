Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Holdings Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Benchmark Electronics worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 31.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 188,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 44,712 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 30.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 59.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at $1,884,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of BHE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.35. 127,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,861. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1,447.25, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $679.86 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

Benchmark Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a provider of electronic manufacturing services. The Company operates through three segments: the Americas, Asia and Europe. It provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment, including equipment for the aerospace and defense industry; telecommunication equipment; computers and related products for business enterprises; medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

