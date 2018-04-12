Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Stake Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPC. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 24.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 71,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 14.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 241,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,711 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 129,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 12.9% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 175,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 182,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,418. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund, formerly Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income; and its secondary objective is total return. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in preferred securities and up to 20% opportunistically over the market cycle in other types of securities, primarily income-oriented securities, such as corporate and taxable municipal debt, and common equity.

