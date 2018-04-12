28,432 Shares in Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Foundation Medicine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMI. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 44,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Foundation Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Foundation Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Medicine by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Foundation Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Pellini sold 13,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $959,954.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Ryan sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $1,354,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,177 shares of company stock worth $21,904,741. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Foundation Medicine stock traded up $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $79.70. 159,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,768. Foundation Medicine has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2,826.99, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of -0.13.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.08). Foundation Medicine had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 207.73%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Foundation Medicine will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

FMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Foundation Medicine in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Foundation Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Foundation Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foundation Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine, Inc provides various molecular information products in the United States. The company's molecular information platform includes proprietary methods and algorithms to analyze specimens across various types of cancer, as well as for incorporating that information into clinical care; and offers genomic insights about each patient's individual cancer, enabling physicians to optimize treatments in clinical practice and biopharmaceutical companies to develop targeted therapies and immunotherapies.

