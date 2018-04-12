Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.20. 108,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,864. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $48.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

