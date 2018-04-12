First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 109.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.79% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $11,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. WealthShield LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,345. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $52.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.1155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

