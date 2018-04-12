FirstBlood Hits Market Capitalization of $13.54 Million (CRYPTO:1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $13.54 million and approximately $316,674.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002283 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Liqui, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003012 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00839747 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00016122 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013623 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00041576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00169831 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00060182 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstBlood is a decentralized platform where gamers can be rewarded for their gaming skills. Built on Ethereum, the First Blood platform allows users to bet against each other on mainstream games and for the results to be verified and settled automatically via a smart-contract system, eliminating attack vectors, middlemen, and server down time. “

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Liqui, HitBTC, Bittrex, EtherDelta, OKEx and Gatecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstBlood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.