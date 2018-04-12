Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $60.79 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,985,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of FirstEnergy worth $60,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 817,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 165,700 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $4,215,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 70,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 66,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.09. 3,010,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,594,247. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $16,355.53, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.26.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. UBS began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.09 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised FirstEnergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

