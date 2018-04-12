FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stake Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 151.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,743 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.07% of FirstEnergy worth $9,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 40,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,644,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,789,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in FirstEnergy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 817,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after buying an additional 165,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Shares of FE opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16,236.63, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $35.22.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.91%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

