FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its price objective cut by HSBC from GBX 125 ($1.77) to GBX 90 ($1.27) in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a hold rating on the transport operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group dropped their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 155 ($2.19) to GBX 120 ($1.70) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.33) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.30) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.55) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FirstGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 127.82 ($1.81).

Shares of LON:FGP traded up GBX 8.30 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 110.10 ($1.56). 26,022,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,000. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 77.60 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.18).

In other FirstGroup news, insider David Robbie acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £30,600 ($43,250.88). Also, insider Tim O’Toole acquired 12,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £13,886.60 ($19,627.70). Insiders have purchased a total of 77,979 shares of company stock worth $7,287,589 in the last 90 days.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/firstgroup-fgp-price-target-cut-to-gbx-90-updated-updated-updated.html.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc is a transport operator in the United Kingdom and North America. The Company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus and First Rail. The First Student is a provider of student transportation in North America and operates a fleet of over 47,000 school buses, with over six million student journeys per school day.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.