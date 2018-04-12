FirstGroup (FGP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

FirstGroup (LON:FGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.77) price objective on the transport operator’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FGP. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 100 ($1.41) to GBX 90 ($1.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 110 ($1.55) to GBX 95 ($1.34) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.55) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC cut their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 125 ($1.77) to GBX 90 ($1.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 127.82 ($1.81).

LON:FGP opened at GBX 101.80 ($1.44) on Thursday. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 77.60 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.18).

In related news, insider David Robbie acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £30,600 ($43,250.88). Also, insider Tim O’Toole acquired 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £13,833.61 ($19,552.81). Insiders purchased a total of 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,272,579 in the last 90 days.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc is a transport operator in the United Kingdom and North America. The Company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus and First Rail. The First Student is a provider of student transportation in North America and operates a fleet of over 47,000 school buses, with over six million student journeys per school day.

