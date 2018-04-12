Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Fitbit in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on Fitbit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fitbit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

Shares of Fitbit stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.32. 3,175,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,826,812. Fitbit has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $1,032.71, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 17.11% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $570.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.03 million. equities analysts forecast that Fitbit will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $77,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $291,000. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fitbit by 421.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 186,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 150,956 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Fitbit by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,440,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fitbit by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 413,157 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in Fitbit by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 5,743,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,798,000 after purchasing an additional 472,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

