Fitbit (FIT) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FIT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fitbit from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Fitbit in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Fitbit in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Fitbit in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fitbit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fitbit has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.78.

NYSE:FIT opened at $5.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,032.71, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.92. Fitbit has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.32.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $570.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.03 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 17.11% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. analysts anticipate that Fitbit will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $77,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $25,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at $646,906.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $291,000. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIT. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,685,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fitbit by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,861,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,441,000 after buying an additional 1,956,979 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fitbit by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,975,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 1,456,424 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Fitbit by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,440,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,868,000 after buying an additional 1,096,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fitbit by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,592,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 1,092,113 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

