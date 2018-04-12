Five Below (FIVE) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $77.12

Shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) hit a new 52-week high and low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.12 and last traded at $75.20, with a volume of 869918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.49.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on Five Below from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Five Below to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4,110.20, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 8.02%. Five Below’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $1,613,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,642,000 after purchasing an additional 435,463 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

