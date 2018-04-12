Five Point (FPH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Point (NYSE:FPH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, “Five Point Holdings LLC, designs and develops mixed-use, master-planned communities primarily in coastal California. It offer homes, commercial, retail, educational and recreational elements as well as civic areas, parks and open spaces. The company’s communities consist of Great Park Neighborhoods(R) in Irvine, Newhall Ranch(R) near Valencia and The San Francisco Shipyard/Candlestick Point in the City of San Francisco. Five Point Holdings LLC is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Five Point in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

Five Point stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 120,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,525. Five Point has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 52.52%. The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. research analysts predict that Five Point will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter worth $6,821,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Five Point by 35.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,805,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,802 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the third quarter valued at $3,819,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Five Point during the third quarter valued at $275,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LLC, plans and develops mixed-use, master-planned communities in coastal California, the United States. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016.

