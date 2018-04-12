Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Five Prime Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.6738704773253 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of FPRX opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.77, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.42. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a negative net margin of 380.23%. analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

FPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura lowered their target price on Five Prime Therapeutics from $94.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Five Prime Therapeutics from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing protein therapeutics. The Company’s product candidates include Cabiralizumab (FPA008), which is an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor, that it is studying in clinical trials as a monotherapy in pigmented villonodular synovitis, and in multiple cancers in combination with programmed-death 1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo; FPA144, which is an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, that it is initially developing to treat patients with gastric (stomach) cancer and is in a Phase I clinical trial, and FP-1039, which is a fusion protein that traps and neutralizes cancer-promoting fibroblast growth factors, involved in cancer cell proliferation and new blood vessel formation and is in Phase Ib clinical development to treat patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma.

