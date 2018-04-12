Flash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,381.00 (CRYPTO:FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Flash has a market capitalization of $21.02 million and $6,381.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flash has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flash coin can now be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002990 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00825898 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00016980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012749 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00041285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00165869 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00062301 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLASH is a blockchain platform that allows users and developers to leverage this technology for social media, websites, blogs and e-commerce sites. It’s a permissioned blockchain based on litecoin/bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

